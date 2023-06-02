Magaly Medina criticized Melissa Paredes for showing her support for Ale Venturo after her separation with Rodrigo Cuba. The presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” did not take well that Anthony Aranda’s partner supports the businesswoman, when on social networks she shows some hints on the subject. In addition, “Magpie” issued a warning to the mother of “Gato’s” second daughter, because of her approach to the actress and her boyfriend.

“It seems that the two (Melissa and Anthony) have given wide support to Ale Venturo. I don’t understand how they support her, when Melissa has ‘Gato’ Cuba as the father of her daughter. At first she said that she would not comment, but on her social networks she is sending hints, a little more and she celebrates, because it would seem that this separation has made her very happy (…) Oh, I, Ale Venturo, would be wary of those friends“, said.

