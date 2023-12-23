“I came to shake the candlestick”, wrote Magaly Medina after reappearing on the social network X after many months. In her publications, the popular 'Urraca' attacked Juliana Oxenford again after her notorious departure from the small screen and having assured that she ended her television space with good rating numbers. However, it was Juliana herself who took it upon herself to deny it and responded to her message publicly to show the numbers for each half hour of the program. All the details, below.

What did Magaly Medina say about Juliana Oxenford?

On the social network of Elon Musk, The host of 'Magaly TV, la firma' assured that she does not tolerate lies and can “unmask” people who say they have said goodbye to TV with high numbers.

“I haven't been toWhen you want, I'll post the ratings here and unmask those who boast of having left with high numbers. Averages don't lie! And fortunately those of us who are in the open signal every day know that. Thank you,” she reads.

Magaly Medina dedicated 2 publications to Juliana Oxenford. Photo: capture of X/Magaly Medina

What was Juliana Oxenford's response?

For his part, the journalist reposted Magaly Medina's publication and it was she who showed the figures of her last days as host of 'Al style Juliana', corresponding to December 13 to 15 of this year.

“Don't worry. If you're busy, I'll show them for you. Here are the last three days of my program, without a single promotion, with attacks and slander. Merry christmas! From all my heart. May you receive fewer wallets and more love.”answered.