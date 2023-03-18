Magaly Medina he did it again. The show host had a new tense moment live with the production of her program “Magaly TV, la firme”, on the night of March 16. While “Urraca” presented a note about the alleged donations that Ethel Pozo brought to those affected by the rains, her technical team revealed flaws and “Urraca” could not ignore it.

At first, a member of his production broadcast the wrong video, but, after that, he had problems raising the volume of the note, a fact that ended up making Magaly uncomfortable. “Focus, girl, focus, or you’re also going to have to go to… (…) Can you drop the audio? Now it has no audio. It seems that I do a beginner program“said the presenter, very annoyed.

Magaly reveals that Brunella Horna sent her a notarized letter

In a recent broadcast of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the television host revealed to viewers that Brunella Horna sent her a notarized letter. “The ‘Nutella’ is (Brunella Horna), I don’t tell him anything else because later… as the millionaire father-in-law has, he sends his lawyers to threaten that they are going to sue me. He sent the lawyer to tell me that he was going to sue me because I called him ‘Brutella’ and because that was diminishing his honor … the truth is, he should not be offended, “she said.

Magaly attacks Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña for not helping victims

Magaly Medina accused Brunella Horna and her husband Richard Acuña for not having shown solidarity with the Las Brisas del Chillón human settlement. “(Brunella) is married to ‘silver as a court’, perhaps they went and took a truck full of things… this is mine and my husband’s, so it is very rich to do charity, you go and appropriate the generosity of others,” said the TV host.