Magaly Medina’s cameras managed to capture Yahaira Plasencia in the company of a new love, with whom she kissed during a party that took place on a trip that the salsa boat made to the Punta Cana resort. The person next to the salsa boat would not be another one than Jair Mendoza, a singer who had been very close to her in recent months.

It is not the first time that the “Patroness” has been linked to Mendoza, since since the beginning of the year they had been seen together at different events and both had coincidentally traveled to the same places on the same dates. However, both Plasencia and Jair Mendoza had denied that they were in any relationship and classified their bond as just a friendship. Now can they say the same?