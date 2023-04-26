“Magaly TV, the firm” It is the first number in the national show business. Thus, day by day, Magaly Medina and her jackals are in charge of uncovering those events that shake up the personal and professional lives of Chollywood characters. The popular ‘Urraca’ known for her ampays, has made friends and enemies on television and her broadcast is broadcast daily on ATV. Follow the program minute by minute here TODAY, April 25 at 9:45 pm on República Espectáculos.

Magaly Medina LIVE TODAY: minute by minute of the program “Magaly TV, the firm” Greissy Ortega feels tired after attacks by Milena Zárate “I ask her to stop. To speak in another way to be able to let go,” Greissy Ortega said about Milena Zárate. “She never apologized to me from the bottom of her heart,” she added while Magaly Medina confirmed what she was saying. Magaly Medina supports Greissy Ortega Magaly shows her support for Greissy and affirms that Milena Zárate should be behind Edwin Sierra, the true culprit of the conflict. “He feels hatred and resentment towards me. If he goes after him, he will take everything away from him,” Ortega replied. “You don’t have to feel guilty,” Medina told him. Greissy talks LIVE with Magaly Medina and counterattacks Milena Zárate Greissy Ortega links to “Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE and points out that when the “challenges” of “you are a cynic”, she called her sister for feeling uncomfortable about it and asking for explanations. “I want to put a ‘stop’ on this. It’s been 11 years that I had to carry this backpack (…) I didn’t know how to defend myself. They were making a load of me,” she said. Greissy Ortega breaks with Magaly over her sister Milena Zárate Greissy Ortega could not take it anymore and burst into tears over the attacks of her sister Milena Zárate. “She is toxic, she is cruel, she is vengeful,” the Colombian said through tears. Likewise, she assures with a broken voice that she never really forgave him. Magaly responds to Aldo Miyashiro about false claims Magaly Medina affirms that she never said that Aldo Miyashiro knew that his reporter in “La banda del Chino” had an affair with a married singer. Shani Ackerman clarifies that Jhilmar was not unfaithful to her Miss Teen clarified that by the time Jhilmar Lora spoke to these girls who accused him of being unfaithful, she was not in a relationship with him. Jhilmar Lora, Cristal player, would have been unfaithful to his partner Miss Teen Magaly Medina presents a note about Jhilmar Lora, a Cristal player, who would have been unfaithful to his girlfriend Miss Teen. He would have denied her as her partner and flirted with a user. Magaly Medina does not believe Angie Jibaja’s new healing speech “Unfortunately, Angie Jibaja’s word has no value. She is a poor sick girl,” Magaly said after a new video by Angie Jibaja in which she comments on detoxification hospitalization. Magaly Medina asks that Makanaki be put in prison Magaly lashes out at Makanaki after a new tiktoker controversy and reveals that she has made adult films. “It sucks! They should put him in jail and not release him under any pretext!” Magaly says that Makanaki should be detained due to new controversy Magaly Medina is outraged by Makanaki’s new behavior in a restaurant in San Miguel. The tiktoker dropped his pants in front of diners. “Some prosecutor should teach him a lesson,” said the driver. ripped! Magaly Medina starts the program dancing Magaly Medina begins her program and her first note is about the new Makanaki controversy. Magaly Medina reveals some details of her time in prison Magaly Medina used his official Instagram account to count his days in the prison of Santa Monica. Along these lines, the popular “Urraca” recounted that when she was confined, she did not have the same treatment as other prisoners and had her own room. “To me for a matter of taking care of myself, that no prisoner is going to attack me, hit me, stab me, because suddenly they were relatives of a soccer player that I had supported or they were relatives of someone that I had criticized a lot. So, they had me in a room, with a single bed, alone.next to two large rooms, where there were between 40 and 70 prisoners that they were carrying, because that room is called prevention, where you were only passing through while they classified you to send you to the pavilion where you were going to serve your sentence, “said the TV host. Magaly Medina takes off her panties LIVE when dancing with Ruth Karina The television host Magaly Medina surprised her viewers by taking off her underwear in the middle of the program. Chorri Palacios does not rule out suing Magaly Medina after ampays Roberto Palacios spoke for the first time after Magaly Medina supported him up to three times with other women, despite being married to Karla Quintana. The Republic spoke with the former athlete regarding what he thought about this fact and the possibility of suing the TV host. The former national team assured that his lawyers are analyzing that issue. “I have not touched on the subject at any time, my lawyers will see that because it has not come out of my mouth, I do not know who will have commented on it. My lawyers are looking at this issue, especially with the people who came out to say things that many were not true and I am not going to speak anymore “he commented. Magaly Medina: Aldo Miyashiro would take legal action against the TV host The reporter of “La banda del Chino”, Gabriela Rodriguez She was accused of getting into the relationship of the salsa singer Alessandro Vernazza and Lizbeth Domínguez. Apparently, Aldo Miyashiro would have been aware of this situation since the communicator assured that her boss gave her advice. “I spoke with Aldo. (…) He told me: ‘You’ve always been very intelligent, I wouldn’t take you out, but you would have to leave the program for a while, you couldn’t make certain notes anymore. Your credibility is going to waste, our audience is female and macho, so they are going to stone you. You could be with whoever you want, single and without problems,’” Rodríguez said. On Monday, April 24, the popular “Chino” assured that he was not aware of what had happened and commented that he could take legal action against the Magaly Medina program.

What time to see “Magaly TV, the firm?

“Magaly TV, the firm” airs from Monday to Fridayfrom 9.45 pm to 11.00 pm on the ATV screens. The program airs after “Andrea”, by Andrea Llosa.

Time in Peru: 9:45 pm

Time in Mexico: 8:45 pm

Hours in Argentina: 11:45 pm

Time in Chile: 10:45 pm

Time in Bolivia: 10:45 pm

Time in Ecuador: 9:45 pm

Time in Spain: 4:45 am

Where to watch the broadcast of the Magaly Medina program?

“Magaly TV, the firm” It can be viewed on ATV screens on channel 9 on Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open signal, and on 199 on DirectTV.

Also, also It can be seen through the YouTube platform through the official channel of the program “Magaly ATV”. As if that were not enough, “Magaly TV, the firm” can be viewed live on the ATV website: www.atv.pe.

How to watch LIVE ATV?

The ATV programming signal can be seen LIVE on a daily basis through the different television frequencies such as Movistar, Claro TV, Best Cable, DirecTV and open signal. It can also be seen for free through the website of the television house: www.atv.pe.

“Magaly TV, the firm”: what happened in yesterday’s program?

During the programming on Monday, April 24, Magaly Medina addressed the issues of Brunella Horna and her resignation from “America Today”the arrival of Rosa Fuentes with her children in Peru and the complaint from the singer’s wife who calls him unfaithful for cheating on him with a panelist from “La banda del chino”.

About Brunella HornaMagaly was criticized against the blonde for being traveling with Richard Acuña to different regions of the country when he claimed to be in poor health: “He used his medical leave to resign,” was what he said.

Magaly Medina criticized Brunella Horna for avoiding testifying about Richard Acuña. Photo: Composition LR / ATV Capture / Instagram.

On the arrival of Rosa Fuentes in Peru, Magaly indicated that her children were finally reunited with Paolo Hurtado and he was in charge of publishing it through his social networks.

Rosa Fuentes avoided testifying about Paolo Hurtado. Photo: Composition LR / Capture ATV / Instagram / Club Cienciano.

Finally, Magaly received the wife of singer Alessandro Vernazza on her set, who publicly accused her of cheating on her with the panelist from “The band of the Chino”, Gabriela Rodríguez.