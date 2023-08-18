Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘La casa de Magaly’ continues to show disclosures about show business since its premiere after 12 years off television. TODAY, Thursday, August 17, another chapter of the coexistence reality show that has 11 celebrities locked inside a home continues. It has already been known who they are, and now it promises to generate more controversy due to the confessions about the personal lives of these characters. Follow here LIVE ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ by La República Espectáculos.

‘Magaly TV, the firm’: follow the details of ‘Magaly’s house’ LIVE on ATV Magaly Medina criticizes the production of ‘América hoy’ The ATV presenter criticized that the production of ‘America Today’ has brought Brunella back. La “Urraca” affirms that they called her to raise the rating, in the same way, she questioned Richard Acuña’s wife for not knowing how long she has been pregnant. See also Quirinale elections 2022, live voting: all the latest news The program started! Magaly starts a new edition, where she hopes to receive Vanessa López to talk about aggression by ‘Tomate’ Barraza. When did ‘La casa de Magaly’ premiere? ‘La casa de Magaly’ premiered this Tuesday, August 15 through the ATV signal. On which broadcast channels can I watch ATV? Next, learn about the different cable operators to see ‘Magaly TV, the firm’. – DirecTV / Channel 199 (SD/HD) – Movistar TV / Channel 9 (SD) Channel 709 (HD) – Claro TV / Channel 9 (SD) – Best Cable / Channel 9 – Open signal / Channel 9 What time does the Magaly Medina program start? Magaly Medina’s program can be viewed from Monday to Friday at 9:45 pm (Peruvian time). What happened in the previous program? In ‘La casa de Magaly’ there was a moment of tension when Alfredo Benavides hinted that Gabriela Serpa would have maintained some kind of rapprochement with Aldo Miyashiro when they worked together. The dancer and comic actress did not remain silent and responded. See also The Cartagena City Council and the irrigators agree to invest 80,000 euros in fixing roads Who are the members of ‘La casa de Magaly’? Carlos Cacho patrick suarez the uchulu Samahara Lobaton Vanessa Lopez Fiorella Retiz Gabriela Serpa renzo spraggon Alfredo Benavides Andres Hurtado Shirley Cherres. Where to watch ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ LIVE? ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ can be tuned through the free signal of ATV and the YouTube channel ‘Magaly ATV’.

‘La casa de Magaly’ can be seen LIVE and DIRECT at 9.45 pm (Peruvian time). If you are outside of Peru, you can follow the reality show at the following times:

These are the 11 participants of ‘La casa de Magaly’ who are giving what to talk about with their disclosures about show business and personal life:

What happened yesterday in ‘La casa de Magaly’?

Gabriela Serpa faced Alfredo Benavides for hinting that she had an affair with Aldo Miyashiro while he was married. The comic actress was angry for asking him about it and asked that they not involve her in the matter. On the other hand, Andrés Hurtado entered “Magaly’s house” with bodyguards and several vehicles. The ‘Uchulú’ was also one of the last to enter the house.