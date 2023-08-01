‘Magaly TV, la firme’ is one of the most watched television formats during night time. The ATV program led by Magaly Medina keeps its entire audience up to date with the details of national and international show business. After a brief vacation for National Holidays, the well-known ‘Urraca’ returns to the screens recharged with energy. In this edition, Magaly showed for the first time the advanced pregnancy of Brunella Horna, who would be 5 months pregnant. In addition, Medina received Samahara Lobatón to tell the details of her relationship with Youna.

Magaly TV, the firm LIVE: Follow the minute by minute of the program Youna intervenes live in an interview with Samahara Youna linked to a live call during Samahara’s interview with Magaly. Samahara rules out relationship with Bryan Torres Samahara indicated that she is dating Bryan Torres, but is not in a relationship with him. Samahara reveals that Youna sent videos hanging from a tree Samahara confessed that Youna manipulated her by sending her photos hanging from a tree. Samahara denounces that Youna does not pass alimony Samahara requested a $550 pension, however, she maintains that it was always the economic support for her daughter. Samahara: “One carries mourning inside” Samahara Lobatón maintains that he stopped loving Youna more than a year ago. Samahara teaches chats with Youna Samahara showed the chats with her ex-partner Youna where they insult each other. See also Magaly Medina congratulates Yahaira for singing live: "Okay, you have to be professionals" Magaly criticizes Tilsa Lozano: “Out of respect for your audience, don’t fool them” Magaly attacks Tilsa Lozano again for the photos she posted on her Instagram. Brunella Horna shows off her pregnancy belly Brunella traveled with her husband Richard Acuña and her pregnancy belly looks happy. Aldo Miyashiro acknowledges responsibility for ampay with Fiorella Retiz “It’s my fault, no one forced me to do what I did,” Aldo Miyashiro said. Magaly, in a mocking tone, maintained that he is the first to admit to having been unfaithful. “They had to spend 25 years of career,” he said between laughs. Robotín defends Robotina Robotín came out in defense of Robotina and indicated that he is willing to support her when she requests it. “She’s a great woman,” he said. Robotina and Miguelito ended their relationship Robotina points out that her ex-partner did not want her to participate in a dance reality show or in the circus with Jorge Benavides. “A relationship should be healthy and work as a team,” she says. Magaly: “It’s an aggressive and toxic conversation” “Youna cannot bear or work the pain she has,” Magaly said before Youna’s audio released by Samahara Lobatón. Where to watch the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ LIVE? Magaly Medina’s programs are broadcast by the ATV signal on various cable operators. See also Alejandra Baigorria withdraws from "This is war" for a medical issue: "It is an injury to operate" – DirecTV / Channel 199 (SD/HD) – Movistar TV / Channel 9 (SD) Channel 709 (HD) – Claro TV / Channel 9 (SD) – Best Cable / Channel 9 – Open signal / Channel 9 What time does ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ start? ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ can be seen LIVE and DIRECT at 9:45 pm on ATV. Youna confessed to being the voice of Magaly’s audio! Magaly Medina released a preview of her program where an audio revealed the worst part of a couple of parents. However, after a few hours, Youna, Samahara Lobatón’s ex, confessed that he is the protagonist and that he will tell the truth about him.

'Magaly TV, the firm': what time to see?

The program led by Magaly Medina It reaches all Peruvian screens from Monday to Friday at 9:45 p.m. and is broadcast live until 11:00 p.m. In this, you will be able to find out about the latest news from local show business.

Where does 'Magaly TV, the firm' show?

The entertainment program ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ is transmitted by signal of ATV and the Peruvian public can access it through channel 9.

How to watch ATV LIVE?

In case you want to tune in ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, you can do it from the ATV signal. Next, we leave you the complete list of cable channels in which you can see the complete program LIVE and LIVE.

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Star Globalcom Channel 5

Channel 9 of Best Cable.

How to watch ATV FREE ONLINE?

The easiest and fastest way to tune in to ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ is by looking for the name of your program on the platform Youtube. In the same way, you can do it when you directly enter the Magaly ATV channel.

Who is the producer of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’?

The person in charge of ensuring that ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ is broadcast every day thanks to the ATV signal is Patrick called Aquezolo, 42 years old. The producer has been part of other formats in the same television house as ‘Cuéntamelo todo’, released in 2016.