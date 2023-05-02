Magaly Medina has become the queen of the peruvian television for the large audience that he achieves daily with his ATV program. The host lights up every night with the confrontations and ampays that our characters from the local show business star in. For this reason, you cannot miss any edition of her show space and here we will tell you what time and where to tune in to “Magaly TV, the firm” online and for free TODAY, May 1.

What time does “Magaly TV, the firm” show?

You can enjoy live and direct “Magaly TV, the firm” from Monday to Friday from 9.45 pm to 11.00 pm by the ATV signal. Check the broadcast schedule of the program in different countries.

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

Where to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE?

“Magaly TV, the firm”It can be seen live on the ATV signal. Below we list the channels where you can tune in: channel 9 on Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open signal; and at 199 on DirectTV.

Besides,It can be seen through the YouTube platform on the official channel of the “Magaly ATV” program. It can also be seen LIVE through the website of said television house:www.atv.pe.

Magaly Medina leads the ratings with her program on ATV. Photo: ATV

How to watch ATV LIVE?

Don’t miss out on“Magaly TV, the firm”live, through the official transmission of ATV.

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Channel 5 of Star Globalcom.

How to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” on YouTube LIVE?

YouTube has become a great ally of television shows. So that you can enjoy “Magaly TV, the firm” on this virtual platform, you just have to enter the “Magaly TV” channel. Each edition of the program is published daily in this space.

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast from Monday to Friday on ATV. Photo: Instagram

How old is Magaly Medina on TV?

On October 29, 2022, Magaly Medina He celebrated his 25 years on the small screen. The popular “Urraca” first aired on November 1, 1997. Since then, the host has become one of the most important characters on Peruvian television.

