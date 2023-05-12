“Magaly TV, the firm” is ready to bring a new day with the best entertainment news. Week after week, the popular show host brings the hottest highlights of the local show business, entertains her audience and prevails in the ratings compared to other primetime slots. In this note, she knows how, where and at what time to see the Magaly Medina program TODAY, Thursday, May 11.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Robotina’ confesses that her mother did not accept ‘Robotín’ as a couple: “She saw certain attitudes”

What time to see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

The “Magaly TV, la firme” program is broadcast week by week, from Monday to Friday from 9.45 pm to 11.00 pm by the ATV channel. See below the schedules by Spanish-speaking countries:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly assures that Paolo Hurtado wants to reconcile with Rosa Fuentes: “He is trying to win points”

Where to see Magaly Medina LIVE?

You can view “Magaly TV, the firm”LIVE and LIVEthrough channel 9, ATV from Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open signal. In addition, you can tune in to the show program on DIRECTV, on channel 1999.

Also, there is the option to follow the minute by minute via ONLINE. Netizens can enjoy the programming of “Magaly TV, the firm” through the YouTube channel called “Magaly ATV”. This can also be followed by the ATV website (www.atv.pe).

How to watch ATV LIVE?

Look here at the list of channels that broadcast “Magaly TV, the firm” from Monday to Friday LIVE:

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Star Globalcom Channel 5

“Magaly TV, the firm” is one of the most tuned programs on ATV. Photo: Composition LR/Jazmín Ceras/Broadcasting/ATV

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Robotina’ reveals that her mother did not accept ‘Robotín’ as a couple: “She saw certain attitudes”

What happened yesterday on the show?

Last May 10, the program “Magaly TV, the firm” referred again to Dayanita’s controversial departure from ATV and her recent entry to América Televisión. In one part of the space, it was possible to listen to the comments of the former colleagues of the comedian with whom she worked on “JB en ATV”, including Danny Rosales and Martín Farfán.

“Magaly TV, the firm”: what days can you see the program?

The program ofMagaly MedinaIt is broadcast from Monday to Friday by the ATV signal. Week after week, the ‘Urraca’ brings the latest from show business and gives the audience something to talk about.