Magaly Medina promised the diffusion of a new ampay for today, Thursday April 20 by ATV. As announced, a soccer player from Alianza Lima was caught secretly seeing a mysterious woman and then visiting the mother of his little girl as if nothing had happened. “He did the ‘Chorri’ (Palacios) one, he sees a girl, kisses her and then goes like a loving father and husband to see his wife. And you know what? He is going to visit the little friend in the car that appears in the name of the current couple. I don’t know if they are married, but she is the mother of her daughter ”, said the Peruvian presenter on April 19 at the beginning of her program “Magaly TV, la firme”.

#quotMagaly #firmquot #LIVE #TODAY #AMPAY #Alianza #Lima #footballer #caught #mysterious #woman