‘Magaly TV, the firm’ will present TODAY, Monday August 21, one more episode LIVE of ‘La casa de Magaly’, on its return to television after 12 years. In the previous chapter, Fiorella Retiz and Vanessa López exposed revelations about Aldo Miyashiro and ‘Tomate’ Barraza, respectively. Find out in episode 5 what the other celebrities will do in the house located on the outskirts of Lima. Follow the transmission on ATV or minute by minute through The Republic.

What time to see ‘Magaly TV, the firm’?

‘Magaly’s house’ LIVE: watch chapter 5 here Who are the participants of ‘La casa de Magaly’? These are the 11 show business characters who agreed to participate in the reality show: -Andres Hurtado – Patricio Suarez-Vertiz – Samahara Lobaton – The Uchulu – Fiorella Retiz -Gabriela Serpa – Alfredo Benavides – Carlos Cacho -Shirley Cherres -Vanessa Lopez – Renzo Spragon.

These are the hours to see ‘Magaly TV, the firm’:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 am (the following day)

How to see ‘Magaly TV, the firm’?

You can watch ‘La casa de Magaly’ for FREE on the open ATV signal, the official website of the channel and the YouTube broadcast of Magaly ATV. You can also follow the minute by minute in La República Entretenimiento.

The 11 celebrities of ‘La Casa de Magaly’. Photo: Capture/ATV

What happened in the last chapter of ‘La casa de Magaly?

In chapter 4 of ‘La casa de Magaly’, Andrés Hurtado was not satisfied with sleeping in a cabin. For this reason, he asked that his bed be brought to the house. Immediately, a group of men brought his belongings to his temporary room. On the other hand, Vanessa López revealed that “Tomate” Barraza wanted to resume their relationship.

For her part, Fiorella Retiz confirmed that her hint on Twitter was directed at Aldo Miyashiro. “Happy teacher’s day who he told me slept in separate beds,” the journalist wrote in July. In chapter 5, more details of coexistence will be shown.

