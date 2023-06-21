“Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE TODAY | Host Magaly Medina has been presenting the strongest ampays with her 25-year career on open television. In the last edition of Monday, June 19, the popular “Urraca” presented LIVE the former model Maricielo Effio, who denounced the cosmetic surgeon Víctor Barriga Fong, better known as Dr. Fong. Effio denounced that the doctor performed a malpractice on his abdomen, for which he was “deformed”. In addition, he specified that he will legally sue him for damages, and that he would be forced to pay a million-dollar compensation for the surgical intervention.

YOU CAN SEE: Ampay! Gabriela Serpa was caught with a young man amid rumors of romance with Alfredo Benavides

“Magaly TV, the firm”: what time does it start?

The Magaly Medina program begins, Monday through Friday, at 9:50 p.m. (Peruvian time)., by the signal of Andina Televisión (ATV). “Magaly TV: the firm” can be seen anywhere in the world at these times.

Peru: 9.50 p.m.

Mexico: 8.50 p.m.

Argentina: 11.50 p.m.

Chile: 10.50 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.50 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.50 p.m.

Spain: 4.50 a.m.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly reveals details about the trip to Cusco with Sheyla: “Sir Winston is in love with her”

What channel does “Magaly TV, the firm” show on?

Medina’s program is only seen on channel 9 of Andina Televisión (ATV). However, on the internet you can follow the signal from the official ATV website.

Where to watch FREE LIVE ATV?

Magaly Medina reaches Peruvian screens every night through the ATV signal, in open signal and crazy cable operatorshe. If you don’t have a TV nearby or you’re away from home, you can follow the broadcast by the Magaly ATV channel on YouTube.

What happened in the last Magaly Medina program?

In the June 19 issue, Magaly Medina He explained the reasons for his trip with Sheyla Rojas to the city of Cusco. She indicated that her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, invited the influencer and her partner to the wonder of the world. “At the rate they’re going, they don’t lack anything for marriage,” she said.

#Magaly #firm #LIVE #ATV #schedule #watch #TODAYs #program #FREE #ONLINE #channel