Magaly Medina brings the new news of the local show business for more than 25 years. The popular ‘Urraca’ earned the rejection of soccer players and artists. However, true to her style, Magaly turns a deaf ear to the criticism against her. TODAY, June 27, he will present a new AMPAY that involves the comic actress Dayanita. Follow HERE LIVE and DIRECT “Magaly TV, the firm”.

“Magaly TV, the firm”: what time to see the program?

The Magaly Medina program begins, Monday through Friday, at 9:50 p.m. (Peruvian time)., by the signal of Andina Televisión (ATV). “Magaly TV: the firm” can be seen anywhere in the world at these times.

Peru: 9.50 p.m.

Mexico: 8.50 p.m.

Argentina: 11.50 p.m.

Chile: 10.50 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.50 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.50 p.m.

Spain: 4.50 a.m.

On which channel do you broadcast “Magaly TV, the firm”?

if you want to see “Magaly TV, the firm”, you can do it through Andina Televisión (ATV). However, on the internet you can follow the signal from the official ATV website.

Where to watch ATV LIVE?

Magaly Medina reaches Peruvian screens every night through the ATV signal, in open signal and crazy cable operatorshe. If you don’t have a TV nearby or you’re away from home, you can follow the broadcast by the Magaly ATV channel on YouTube.

How to watch ATV FREE ONLINE?

Through the official page of ATV, you can see “Magaly TV, the firm” for free and without ads. Similarly, through the YouTube streaming platform, the program is broadcast daily.

Magaly Medina LIVE: what happened in the last program?

In the last broadcast of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the popular ‘Urraca’ spoke about Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides. As is known, the comic actress introduced her 22-year-old boyfriend this week.

