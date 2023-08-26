‘Magaly’s house’, segment that is broadcast within the schedule of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, has been causing a furore on social networks and users are not oblivious to the latest events. Andres Hurtado, Alfredo Benavides, La Uchulú and Gabriela Serpa are the main characters of the night entertainment space, who in each chapter drop more than one bomb about their intimate and sentimental life. Find out, in this note, how to tune in to the program and not miss any uncovering.

What time to see ‘Magaly TV, the firm’?

‘Magaly TV, the firm’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9.45 p.m. m. The program focuses on show business and national entertainment, with interviews, reports and comments on the most popular characters in the medium.

‘Magaly TV, the firm’: where to watch?

‘Magaly TV, the firm’ is broadcast on ATV. All you have to do is go to channel 9 at the mentioned times to tune in to the popular ‘Urraca’ programme.

How to watch ATV FREE ONLINE?

There are other ways to tune ATV. One of them is entering the LIVE program through the official ATV page, either from your computer or cell phone. You can also follow the entertainment space through YouTube. just type ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ live in the search engine so you don’t miss the program.

What happened yesterday in ‘La casa de Magaly’?

In the last episode of ‘La casa de Magaly’, La Uchulú danced sensually for Alfredo Benavides after losing the challenge in the popular drunk bottle game. In addition, Renzo Spraggon did his thing with Gabriela Serpa and the ‘Niño Alfredito’ was shocked to see the complicity between the two.