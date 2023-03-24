Magaly Medina communicated hours ago that she did not appear today on her program due to the death of her father. As is known, the television host remains at the wake that takes place in Surco and is accompanied by her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano. For her part, the production of “Magaly TV, the firm” had a nice gesture with the host and shared a moving video of her with her father. “The family of Grupo ATV expresses its deepest condolences to the journalist of this television house Magaly Medina Vela and extends its solidarity and condolences to her family on the sensitive death of her father, Luis Medina Carpio,” is read in the audiovisual material.

As could be seen in the images, moments of Magaly Medina were recalled with her father: celebrating her birthday, the day the presenter arrived at the altar hand in hand with her father, at a dinner and greeting Magaly Medina for Father’s Day.