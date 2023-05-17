“Magaly TV, the firm” he did it again. In the most recent edition of her program, the ‘Urraca’ presented a new ampay starring the couple from ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, Charlene Castro. The woman was unfaithful to him former footballer, as seen in the images when he leaves a hotel with a mysterious man. Now, the driver also spoke about this fact and attacked the atv figure with strong statements. In today’s broadcast, May 16, it is expected that the ‘Queen of the ampays’ answer him and complement the information he showed yesterday. Find out how to watch the program FREE and LIVE.

“Magaly TV, the firm”: schedule

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast every week, specifically, from Monday to Friday from 9.45 pm to 11.00 pm through the channel of ATV. Next, see the list of times to see the program in the different Spanish-speaking countries:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

Where to see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

Viewers can tune in “Magaly TV, the firm”through the screens of ATV on channel 9 on Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open signal. While on DirectTV it is channel 199.

Besides,It can be seen through the YouTube platform through the official channel of the “Magaly ATV” program. But not only that, the Magaly Medina program can be viewed LIVE through the ATV website:www.atv.pe.

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast every week by ATV. Photo: Composition LR/Jazmín Ceras/Instagram/ATV

How to watch ATV LIVE?

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday on the following channels:

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Star Globalcom Channel 5

What happened on yesterday’s show?

Yesterday, on “Magaly TV, the firm”, the popular host presented an ampay. This was carried out by the couple of “Cuto” Guadalupe, Charlene Castro, who was followed by reporters from Medina to a hotel where she left an hour later with an unknown man. This fact shook social networks.

