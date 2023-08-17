Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

Magaly Medina prepares a new edition of her program and her fan viewers remain expectant for the second chapter of ‘La casa de Magaly’, which will be available TODAY, Wednesday August 16. The recent project of the TV host will test celebrities from the media environment and while the names have already been confirmed, the followers generate various comments on social networks. Let’s remember that Renzo Spragón and Gabriela Serpa were seen very closely in the preview of ‘La casa de Magaly’. What will happen tonight?

‘Magaly’s house’ second chapter MINUTE by MINUTE When did ‘La casa de Magaly’ premiere? After weeks of waiting, ‘La casa de Magaly’ premiered in style on the last Tuesday, August 15 under the ATV signal. The show presenter emotionally shared how the negotiations were with the different characters that were summoned. See also Eugenio Derbez reveals the madness he committed to see his son José Eduardo Andrés Hurtado arrived with bodyguards at ‘La casa de Magaly’ Magaly Medina surprised her followers by announcing that Andrés Hurtado will be part of her new program ‘La casa de Magaly’. In one of the videos presented by “Urraca”, the well-known driver can be seen arriving at the mansion with security personnel, whom he sent to inspect every corner of the place. Who were the first to arrive at ‘La casa de Magaly’? The long-awaited program ‘La casa de Magaly’ received a variety of television figures at its facilities. The first to be presented were the following: Samahara Lobaton Vanessa Lopez Gabriela Serpa renzo spraggon patrick suarez Shirley Cherres

‘Magaly TV, the firm’: what time does the program start?

The show program of Magaly Medina It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9.50 pm on the ATV signal. But remember that if you are in other countries, you can follow the broadcast at the following times:

Peru: 9.50 p.m.

Mexico: 8.50 p.m.

Argentina: 11.50 p.m.

Chile: 10.50 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.50 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.50 p.m.

Spain: 4.50 a.m.

What channel does ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ show on?

‘Magaly TV, the firm‘ can be enjoyed from Monday to Friday LIVE on the ATV signal, both in open transmission, on Channel 9, or the different cable television operators. On the other hand, you can also follow the minute by minute of the program on YouTube on the Magaly ATV channel.

Where to watch ATV?

you can enjoy the atv sign FREE of charge through open TV and through LIVE transmission on the official website of the channel.