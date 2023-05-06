“Magaly TV, the firm“, is the entertainment program of the cataloged ‘queen of the ampays’ Magaly Medina. In recent weeks, the entertainment space has brought scoops of breakthroughs that have shaken Peruvian television and aims to continue that streak. Don’t miss out on the new ‘bombs’ that the ATV space will bring and find out what time and where to see the program for TODAY, May 5th.

When does “Magaly TV, the firm” show?

The Magaly Medina program is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the ATV signal. Week after week, the ‘Urraca’ brings the ‘latest’ of show business and generates something to talk about in the audience. That has come to consolidate her as the host who leads the number one program of the Peruvian show.

Schedule to see “Magaly TV, the firm”

You can tune in to “Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE and LIVE from 9.45 pm to 11.00 pm by the ATV signal. Below we detail the schedule of the show space by country:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

This is how Magaly Medina begins her program “Magaly TV, la firme”. Photo: ATV capture

Where to see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

“Magaly TV, the firm” can be seen LIVE on the ATV channel. This signal can be tuned on channel 9 on Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open signal; on 199 on DirecTV. You can also follow the minute by minute of the program through from YouTube, through the official channel of the “Magaly ATV” program.In addition to this, you can tune in LIVE from the ATV website: www.atv.pe.

How to watch ATV LIVE?

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Star Globalcom Channel 5

Do not miss “Magaly TV, the firm” this Friday, May 5. Photo: LR/ATV composition

What happened on yesterday’s show?

In the last program of “Magaly TV, the firm” broadcast on May 5, Magaly had the Creole singer Eva Ayllón as a guest. Both faced each other again after several years facing each other due to misunderstandings from the past. The Peruvian composer and the show host had a long and extended conversation in which they laughed at her past issues and Eva took the opportunity to clarify the type of relationship she has with the former volleyball player Natalia Málaga.

