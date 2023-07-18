Magaly Medina She is one of the most popular Peruvian hosts due to her frontal style, sometimes sarcastic, which always gives something to talk about when it comes to giving an opinion on a celebrity character. She keeps her show one of the most watched, so if you’re a fan, she knows all the details in this show segment note. Let us remember that, at present, the figure of ATV is going through a serious legal mess with Jefferson Farfán and the Supreme Court has already handed down a sentence against him.

“Magaly TV, the firm”: what time to see?

The program of Magaly Medina is one of the most tuned late-night shows. Look HERE all the schedules according to your country of residence.

Peru: 9.50 p.m.

Colombia: 9.50 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.50 p.m.

Chile: 10.50 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.50 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:50 p.m.

United States: 10.50 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 4.50 am (the following day).

On which channel do you broadcast “Magaly TV, the firm”?

“Magaly TV, the firm” It is available through the open signal of ATV. Whatever cable operator you have at home.

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Star Globalcom Channel 5

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás.

Where to watch ATV LIVE?

It should be noted that you can not only watch the ATV signal on TV, but you can also choose to watch channel 9 from the official website. In addition, the program is available for free on the Magaly ATV YouTube channel.

How to watch ATV FREE ONLINE?

Cable operators can tune in to ATV signals for free. If you don’t have a television, you can watch “Magaly TV, the firm” live for free following the Magaly ATV channel on YouTube.

Magaly Medina LIVE: what happened in the last program?

In the last program of “Urraca” it was possible to learn about the new life of Brenda Serpa in Miami after parading for a renowned brand. In addition, the comedian “Topito” has been questioned because apparently he would not want to pass alimony to his children. Finally, everyone was waiting for Magaly Medina’s pronouncement on the legal mess with Jefferson Farfán; however, she preferred to ignore it.

Magaly Medina would have to pay 100,000 soles for civil reparation to Jefferson Farfán. Photo: Wapa

