'Magaly, TV la firme' continues to lead with its disclosures and its already well-known ampays. For this reason, this Monday, July 10, Magaly Medina is getting ready to transmit the new news of the Peruvian show business and share the gossip of the characters in the show.

“Magaly TV, the firm”: what time to see the program?

The show of showsMagaly MedinaIt is one of the most popular and followed by the Peruvian audience.This nocturnal program is transmitted from Monday to Friday at 9.50 pm by the ATV signal. If you are outside of Peru, don’t worry! Here we share the schedules of other countries so that you take them into account and do not miss any uncovering.

Peru: 9.50 p.m.

Colombia: 9.50 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.50 p.m.

Chile: 10.50 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.50 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:50 p.m.

United States: 10.50 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 4.50 am (the following day).

On which channel can I watch “Magaly TV, the firm”?

you can see “Magaly TV, the firm”every week through the ATV signal both in open signal and in the different existing cable operators within our country.

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Star Globalcom Channel 5

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás.

Where to watch ATV LIVE?

It is important to emphasize that you will not only be able to see the signal ofATVon television, but you also have the option of tuning in to channel 9 from the official website. Added to it, the ‘Urraca’ program is broadcast on the channel Youtube from Magaly ATV totally FREE.

How to watch ATV FREE ONLINE?

ATV sign It can be tuned in for free and by cable TV operators. If you do not have a television at your disposal at the time of the program, you can follow the Magaly ATV channel from YouTube to watch“Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE and free.

Magaly Medina gets ready to present new scoops of her photo program: composition Fabrizio Oviedo / La República

Who is the producer of Magaly Medina?

Patrick called Aquezolo, currently 42 years old, is the producer of Magaly Medina. He was a student at the Federico Villarreal National University (UNFV) and his work portfolio includes his work as a reporter for theGreen Sail magazine.

