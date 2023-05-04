“Magaly TV, the firm” It has become one of the most watched entertainment programs on Peruvian television. Magaly Medina is considered one of the queens of the small screen for shaking up every night with an ampay or scandal starring our famous characters from the national entertainment. For this reason, you cannot miss any edition of this space ATV that promises to uncover the hottest of Chollywood, as the ‘Magpie’ rightly says. Find out what time and where to see the program today, Wednesday May 3.

What time to see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

“Magaly TV, the firm”is transmitted from Monday to Friday from 9.45 pm to 11.00 pm by the ATV screens. The program airs after “Andrea”, by Andrea Llosa.

Time in Peru: 9:45 pm

Time in Mexico: 8:45 pm

Hours in Argentina: 11:45 pm

Time in Chile: 10:45 pm

Time in Bolivia: 10:45 pm

Time in Ecuador: 9:45 pm

Time in Spain: 4:45 am

Where to watch the Magaly Medina program for FREE?

You can tune in to the show “Magaly TV, the firm” on ATV screens on channel 9 on Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open signal, and on 199 on DirectTV.

Also, alsoIt can be seen through the YouTube platform through the official channel of the program “Magaly ATV”. As if that were not enough, “Magaly TV, the firm” can be viewed LIVE through the ATV website:www.atv.pe.

How to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” on ATV LIVE?

“Magaly TV, the firm” It is broadcast live from Monday to Friday, through the ATV signal. We show you what the respective channels are.

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Channel 5 of Star Globalcom.

How to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” on YouTube LIVE?

So that you can enjoy “Magaly TV, the firm” on YouTube, you just have to enter the “Magaly TV” channel. Each edition of the program is published daily in this space.

What happened on yesterday’s show?

In the edition of Tuesday, May 2, Magaly Medina exhibited on her ATV program an ampay starring the Universitario players: Piero Quispe, José Luján, Jordan Guivin, Roberto Siucho and Alfonso Barco.

In the images you can see the footballers accompanied by several women in a house in La Molina.

