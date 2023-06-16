“Magaly TV, the firm” is one of the most anticipated programs every night on Peruvian TV. The host Magaly Medina surprises her faithful viewers with revelations that shake up the Peruvian show business with her feared and controversial ampays. Therefore, if you want to know the latest in show business, in this note we tell you all the details of how you can watch LIVE and DIRECT the ‘Urraca’ show, which recently captured ‘Chorri’ Palacios with a young woman in discotheque.

What time does “Magaly TV, the firm” show?

The program “Magaly TV, the firm” arrives from Monday to Friday at 9.50 p.m. by the sign of ATVwhere you will be able to know the most recent ampays of the most popular characters of the Peruvian show business.

Peru: 9.50 p.m.

Mexico: 8.50 p.m.

Argentina: 11.50 p.m.

Chile: 10.50 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.50 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.50 p.m.

Spain: 4.50 a.m.

Where to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” for FREE?

Magaly Medina reaches Peruvian screens every night through the ATV signal, in open signal and crazy cable operatorshe. In addition, if you do not have a television nearby or you are away from home, you can follow the transmission by the Magaly ATV channel on YouTube.

Magaly Medina on ATV. Photo: LR/ATV composition

ATV LIVE: streaming channels

We leave you the list of the channels in which you can tune the signal of ATVso that you do not miss any incidence of the uncovering of the program Magaly Medina.

Open signal channel 9 (ATV)

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Channel 5 of Star Globalcom.

What happened in the last show?

In the June 14 issue of “Magaly TV, the firm”, ex-soccer player Roberto ‘Chorri’ Palacios was supported in a nightclub when he danced and kissed a young woman. What drew attention is that the remembered ex-sportsman wore the ring that he used in the renewal of vows with his wife. It is the fourth time that said character is captured in compromising situations, despite being married.

