Magaly Medina, as usual, presented the most popular ampay so far this year. In this case, it was that of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo, which was broadcast on March 21, 2023, program that had some technical failures, but, in the end, generated the intrigue of the public. All this did not prevent him from participating in the ranking TVTOP Spain, what day by day gathers the figures of all the Spanish-speaking live broadcasts and draws up a list with the most viewed of the day on the main streaming platforms such as Twitch and Youtube.

In what position was the program “Magaly TV, the firm”?

According to the portal, the broadcast of March 21, 2023 finished in ninth place of all Spanish-speaking broadcasts worldwide. In this list, he managed to surpass big streamers like ElRubius or DjMariio, who are used to fighting for the first places. According to the statistics presented, this program reached an average of 35,300 people on YouTube during more than an hour and a half of broadcast. This achieved a peak of 52,700 at its peak. It should be noted that this statistic only considers Youtube, not the people who watched them on television or the application of their channel.

Measurement of live broadcasts of Spanish-speaking streaming on March 21, 2023. Photo: TvTop Spain/Twitter See also Karla Tarazona annoys Christian and Isabel: "Stop involving my son in your nonsense"

What was the ampay for Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo?

Although it was not the only thing that was broadcast on the program, Paolo Hurtado’s infidelity to his wife with Jossmery Toledo was the most expected news and allowed the program to reach this list. In it, the footballer can be seen walking with the former police officer through the city of Cusco and, later, they manage to kiss. Furthermore, she is observed entering the player’s apartment and leaving the next day.