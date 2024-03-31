In an atmosphere of joy and closeness, the iconic figure of Peruvian television Magaly Medina marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life as he celebrated his 61st birthday. This March 31, the host of 'Magaly TV: the firm one' She opted for an intimate celebration, surrounded by important figures around her, such as her husband Alfredo Zambrano, her dear friend and colleague. Maria Pia Copello, as well as other family and close friends. The holiday, which was revealed through his Instagram stories, showed a day full of affection, select cuisine and the warmth of loved ones.

The celebration began a day before, with a lunch with Zambrano at a well-known Korean food restaurant, followed by dinner at a contemporary Peruvian food establishment. The presence of Maria Pia Copello and her husband Samuel Dyer Coriat, among others, added a special touch to the event. At midnight, attendees sang the traditional 'Happy Birthday', in a moment that Medina described as full of “enthusiasm and dedication.”

Magaly Medina celebrated her birthday in style

The Medina celebration was characterized by the quality of the guests, who shared in this significant day for the presenter. The day was marked by moments of togetherness, in which laughter and good wishes resonated. The host, known for her strong presence in entertainment journalism, took advantage of the occasion to share a message full of gratitude and optimism: “Every day I feel that I am about to discover new and wonderful things, that there are many adventures to live and great journeys to take.”

What did María Pía Copello say to Magaly Medina for her birthday?

María Pía Copello, a close friend of Medina, did not hesitate to express her feelings towards the birthday girl through an emotional message on her social networks: “Happy day, Magaly Medina. A strong, loving woman with incomparable energy. May all your dreams come true and you achieve what you set out to do.”

What did Magaly Medina say about celebrating her birthday?

Medina shared a personal reflection on his preference for quieter celebrations, highlighting his desire for moments of peace and disconnection.

“I have never liked to celebrate, I usually run away on my birthdays. I don't like being harassed, even if it's with a lot of affection, wishing me a happy birthday. I don't like receiving hundreds of WhatsApp from my friends, from my family. I don't like to answer: thank you, thank you and thank you. I have never liked it. Well, now on WhatsApp, imagine how I felt harassed. Before, everyone called you on the phone. And when I was outside, I just didn't answer. It was not there, because I have never liked celebrations,” said the popular 'Urraca'.