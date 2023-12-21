Nothing was kept silent. Magaly Medinaused a few minutes of the last edition of his program yesterday, December 20, to hesitate toChristian Cueva. The ATV presenter stated that 'Aladino's' new venture, his new brand of panettone called CC10, would only work if “it has a 'chela' flavor.” What else did the 'Magpie' say? Find out in this note.

What did Magaly Medina say about Christian Cueva's panettone venture?

Magaly Medina showed off her well-known sarcasm in the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm' when commenting on the new brand of panettone Christian Cueva. And the footballer announced this business after his departure from Alianza Lima, ensuring that “you buy the panettone and I'll give you the chocolate.”

“The nice thing is that people troll him with his panettone (…). “Good malagracia to promote your panettone,” the host said, alleging that Cueva's diction was so bad that the promotional video for her business was not understood.

But the thing did not stop there, but the ATV host began to read the comments that Internet users made on Cueva's publication on Instagram, where she presented her new venture,

“'Take out your brand of chela, it's better to sell beer', 'It's better accompanied by chela,' 'I want rum-flavored panettone with raisins, hahaha', 'Does it come with drunk raisins?, haha', 'Panettón that leaves a taste of nougat', 'When you recorded that advertisement were you huasca?', 'What percentage of alcohol does it have?'”, Internet users said.

“No one asked him how much it costs, how much it weighs, where they sell it, haha. Only if she had drunk raisins, if it tastes like chela. Well, if he had some alcohol, I'd buy it too,” Medina mocked.

How did Christian Cueva announce his panettone venture?

Christian Cueva announced his panettonesCC10 on his social networks, where he shared his enthusiasm for starting this new business adventure.

“I want to thank God for keeping me and my family healthy, and for allowing me to take another step in my life. An undertaking that, in truth, we have been preparing for a long time with my wife, my children, my brothers, my parents. It's about the CC10 panettone,” Cueva shared on his social networks.

How to buy Cueva panettone?

Christian Cueva is very immersed in his venture, to the point that the product not only bears his name and the number that identified him in the selection, but also incorporates his active participation in the production process. To purchase these panettones, interested parties can contact them through the social networks ofBuga Distributor.



