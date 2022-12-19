Magaly Medina She was clearly outraged when speaking about the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, in which Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties, after drawing 3-3 on the pitch at the Lusail stadium in Doha. At first, the host revealed that she was not a soccer lover, but that she was excited about the World Cup finals. However, there was a detail that made her uncomfortable: Bruno Cavassa’s comments, which she called “silly” and she even criticized Latina TV for choosing said sports journalist to narrate the expected duel.

What did Magaly Medina say about Bruno Cavassa?

“I just finished watching this great game. Honestly, I’m not a soccer fan, but I’ve always liked the World Cup finals. The only thing that spoiled everything were the silly, goofy comments from Bruno Cavassa. How could Latina have gotten this guy out of the sarcophagus? And it was not even reported or even read. Even I have more football criteria and I’m not a fan to comment. What a shame, Latina, really! What a shame to have that level of commentators for a World Cup, please!” said the popular ‘Urraca’ in dismay.

Who is Bruno Cavassa?

Bruno Cavassa is a sports journalist who gained popularity in the national show for having had an affair with Gisela Valcárcel, after she separated from Roberto Martínez in the late 1990s.

Both would have met during a Sport Boys club lunch. At that time, the commentator had already started on the small screen with the extinct program “Goles en acción”. Over time, the “Señorito” and Cavassa would have maintained a friendship, because in the summer of 2022, they were caught in a restaurant, which sparked rumors of a reconciliation.

Gisela Valcárcel and Bruno Cavassa had a brief romance after separating from Roberto Martínez. Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras/La República

Magaly Medina against Latina for not broadcasting World Cup matches

In the same way, the ATV host had strong statements towards the directors of Latina, who claimed to be the World Cup channel. However, some time later it was learned that they would not broadcast several games. Magaly Medina said: “If you sell yourself as the World Cup channel, the logical thing is that you show all the games… Only 32 games to show live, on television, and the other 32 will show 24 hours later, one day later and only on their digital platforms. Hey, what is that? What kind of arrangement is that?

Magaly outraged because Latina showed “Kung fu Panda” instead of the world

The outrage of Magaly Medina with Latina reached its breaking point when the television house broadcast the movie “Kung fu Panda” instead of the Spain vs. Germany. La ‘Urraca’ considered that the channel had “been a clown”, considering it a mockery of the thousands of viewers who expected to tune in to the event.

“Kung fu panda” was broadcast during the match between Spain and Germany in Qatar 2022. Photo: composition/Wiki Dubbing/Marca Claro

“Not everyone has a way to watch it with a device or has another place to watch the game. There are people who were dying to see it through a free channel (…). If Latina had told the general public that they were not going to show all the complete games from the beginning, I think that most people would have decided to change cable, ”he said.

Magaly Medina criticizes Farfán for charging exorbitant amounts for each goal

You can’t believe it! In May 2022, Magaly Medina revealed on her program the large sum of money that Jefferson Farfán charged for scoring a goal in various games. La ‘Urraca’ gave the case of the Alianza Lima club as an example.

“The sports newspaper Bitbol denounces that Jefferson Farfán has a pharaonic contract never seen before in Peru and does not play. What happens when he signs without sports planning and simply throws himself out of the portfolio just because of the name of a player? ”, He commented at the beginning.

“It is one of the most terrifying figures paid in Peru and in other countries. He has played 513 minutes and four goals in 2021, for just a few moments, while in 2022 he still does not play. To Alianza fans, each goal was worth US$150,000 Why don’t we dedicate ourselves to soccer?”, he commented on the ‘Foquita’.

Magaly changes perspective towards soccer players thanks to Hernán Barcos

It impressed her! Magaly Medina was struck by the empathy and charisma of the “Pirate” Hernán Barcos, after he gave an apartment to the lady who works in her home so that she can live with dignity with her children. Likewise, she believes that the Alianza Lima soccer player gave her hope that there are faithful players.

“I have a preconceived idea of ​​soccer players. After having supported and known soccer players throughout these 25 long years, I take my hat off to people like that. We must not generalize and I am not going to do it anymore, because I think that Barcos comes out of the common denominator of soccer players, “he said.

Andy Polo filed a complaint against Magaly for defamation

In October 2022, the soccer player Andy Polo denounced Magaly Medina for defamation after being accused of having assaulted his ex-partner, Génesis Alarcón. However, the complaint did not proceed, because the Fifth Criminal Court of Appeals filed the complaint.

“Indeed, the Fifth Criminal Court of Appeals has filed the complaint that Andy Polo made to you for aggravated defamation. He says that you had told him arrogant, unfaithful, irresponsible and a series of adjectives, but you did it using the right of opinion, which is a constitutional article of every person, “said the driver’s lawyer.