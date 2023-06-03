Magaly Medina he took a few minutes from his show space to criticize Christian Domínguez after the revelations of his partner Pamela Franco, who stated that the cumbia singer checks his cell phone. Given the statements made on the “Send whoever is in charge” program, “Urraca” stressed that the artist should not allow this type of behavior on the part of her partner. Thus, the ATV figure hinted that there would be no trust in their relationship.

“She (Pamela) says that he (Christian) checks her phone, how sick (…). If one of the two people in the relationship checks the other’s phone, something is wrong in that relationship. Pamela He says he doesn’t, how good for you (Pamela), you trust him. When you have confidence, you don’t check anything,” said the presenter.

