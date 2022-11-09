He doesn’t believe him. Magaly Medina was incredulous at the recent attitude of Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid. The daughter of Jessica Newton He published a post on Instagram in which he is happy next to the father of his son, Deyvis Orosco.

Previously, the ATV driver presented an ampay in which the leader of Nectar was seen leaving a well-known sauna where “tantric massages” are offered.

What did Magaly Medina say about Deyvis Orosco?

The “Urraca” was very tough and questioned that the “Bomboncito de la cumbia” preferred to spend 11 hours in a spa to enjoy his family. He said this after Orosco pointed out that, due to his career, he does not have much time to spend with his own.

“The giggles must be from the mouth out because I, woman, even if the man has not done anything inside the sauna… But let him stay, since he stops touring and does not have as much time for his family as he would like, but do you Are you going to spend 11 hours in a sauna where there are massages with happy endings? Medina criticized.

And not only that, but the show host also questioned the couple’s happiness. This happened because they have not yet announced their wedding plans, despite having two years of engagement.

“That is a matter of respect and consideration for the other person. Do not laugh so much because he is not respecting the commitment. Does the double ring he has given her signify respect? Sometimes the rings mean nothing. Commitment goes beyond what man can physically give you.” Magali added.

Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco leave behind the solid friendship they had with Magaly Medina. Photo: Composite LR/ ATV Capture/ Instagram/ casemaze

Tomás Angulo leaves Magaly Medina in shock after charging her live: “Are you going to pay me?”

Magaly Medina presented Tomás Angulo on her television set to analyze the latest scandal of the singer Deyvis Orosco, who was caught in a sauna until almost 3:00 am As you remember, the artist is engaged to Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton.

At the end of the conversation, the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” invited the psychologist to see him more often on the program; However, she did not wait for him to tell her live if he was going to receive remuneration: “But you are going to pay me, right?” said Angulo. This question surprised Medina, who between laughs only managed to answer the following: “Ah, no. Here we are missionaries”.

Alfredo Benavides surprises Magaly with imitation of Deyvis Orosco after supposed ampay

Magaly Medina continued to analyze the images in which she captured Deyvis Orosco coming out of a sauna in San Isidro after spending almost 11 hours there. This time, the ‘Urraca’ invited Thomas Angle to comment on the services that are usually offered in these establishments, until both received an unexpected surprise.

It was there when Alfred Benavides burst onto the set imitating the ‘sweetie’ of cumbia dressed in just a robe and sandals, as is customary in Turkish baths. There were several minutes where the comedian made viewers laugh with his occurrences.

Jessica Newton defends Deyvis after ampay: “Magaly has shown me that she has no limits”

Jessica Newton spoke after Magaly Medina issued Deyvis Orosco’s ampay leaving a sauna late at night. The driver launched harsh criticism against Cassandra Sánchez’s boyfriend after discovering that they offered tantric massages in said place.

“Nothing about her mortifies me anymore, she has shown me, in recent months, that she has no limits, so I have prepared myself for everything,” he said.

Deyvis Orosco is captured in a sauna

The program “Magaly TV, the firm” issued in its latest edition a report in which it was shown that Deyvis Orosco visited the Thai Club Spa sauna last weekend.

According to the ATV space, the cumbiambero arrived at the venue on the afternoon of Friday, November 4, and only left at dawn on November 5 at 2:47 a.m., for which he spent almost 11 hours inside the establishment. The artist tipped the security personnel and then got into his truck to leave.