Magaly Medina took advantage of the celebrations for Fiestas Patrias to travel to USA and be with her husband Alfredo Zambrano. In light of this, on Tuesday, July 30, he announced his return to the Peruvian capital through a story on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that Magaly traveled to the USA the last week of July to be with her husband on a well-deserved and short vacation. This caused several fans to worry about the ‘Urraca’ not appearing live.

Magaly Medina returns to Peru to be on ‘Magaly TV La Firme’

Magaly announced on her Instagram profile that she is returning to the Peruvian capital after a short vacation on the beaches of Miami next to Alfredo ZambranoIn a story shared by the journalist, she can be seen with her husband inside the plane that will take them to our country. “Lima, here we come!”, reads her story.

Where was Magaly Medina?

Magaly and Alfredo Zambrano traveled to Miami to enjoy the waves of Sunny Isles Beach, a place located north of the American city.

The host of ‘Magaly TV, The Firm‘He took advantage of his social networks to share every moment he spent in the USA with her husband Alfredo Zambrano.

Did Magaly Medina meet Renzo Costa in Miami?

Magaly Medina surprised more than one follower last Friday, July 26, by publishing a story on her Instagram account in which she is seen with Renzo Costa. In the video, where it also appears Alfredo ZambranoThey can be seen dining in a luxurious restaurant in the company of Marina Bustamante, the popular businessman’s mother.

This unexpected meeting took place in the sumptuous Cipriani Brickella restaurant belonging to the Cipriani hotel chain that offers the best of Italian food. This place is located on the south side of the Miami River, as indicated on its website, and also offers panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and “an elegant nautical aesthetic inspired by the coastal environment.”

