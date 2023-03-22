Magaly Solier appeared in the María Auxiliadora de San Juan de Miraflores hospital with half a face full of bruises, eye injuries and scrapes in the arms. Those who saw her in the hospital were concerned about her condition, since the protagonist of “The scared tit” avoided being treated by the doctors, who recommended surgical intervention. ATV issued a report on the case and on her social networks her followers were baffled to see her come and go from the establishment.

According to the report, the first version was that he would have had an accident with his bicycle. “I’m not going to operate, I don’t want to”, he said to the people who approached him. The artist finally left the place on March 21.