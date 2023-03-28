Magaly Solier caused concern among public opinion when he was seen with blows to the face inside a hospital. This video was disseminated by different means. The actress was seen refusing to receive medical assistance despite her condition. Luckily, this Monday, March 27, Magaly Medina reported that the protagonist of “La teta asustada” is already in the Callao Hospital, recovering from her bruises.

According to ‘Urraca’, the actress was transferred from the province of Huanta, in Ayacucho, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry for Women and the Ministry of Culture. Of course, the presenter pointed out that the interpreter would need a titanium transplant on her cheekbone, due to the severity of her injuries. Video: ATV.