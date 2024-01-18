The First Specialized Family Court of Huamanga in Ayacucho dissolved the marriage between the actressMagaly Solier Romero and Erik Plinio Mendoza Gómez after confirming that there was physical and psychological violence. In addition, the Peruvian artist was awarded thejoint custody of their two children. This information was communicated by the Judiciary this Thursday, January 18. Below, in this note, we tell you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Solier shows her new life in Huanta and how her treatment is progressing: “They treat me well here”

What did the Specialized Family Court rule on the shared custody of Magaly Solier's children?

The judge of the First Specialized Family Court of Huamanga, Magaly Cuadros Magia, ordered shared custody of the minor children of Magaly Solier Romero and Erik Plinio Mendoza Gómez under a “advance and progressive visitation regime.”

Likewise, the agency determined that the children attend the Family Meeting Room with their parents, under the supervision of a competent psychologist and a Social Worker from the Multidisciplinary Team of the Family Module.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Solier's husband affirms that he will no longer demand alimony: “I renounce all properties”

Why did Magaly Solier denounce her now ex-husband Erik Mendoza?

Magaly Solierand Erick Plinio MendozaThey married in 2012 and their marriage was going from strength to strength until 2017 when the actress reported him for attacking her psychologically and physically. Along these lines, the protagonist of the film 'The Scared Tit' revealed that she had several spontaneous abortions when she lived with her now ex-husband.

Why did Magaly Solier lose custody of her two youngest children?

In 2021,Magaly SolierShe was denounced by her now ex-husband Erick Mendoza in Ayacucho, for allegedly having psychologically abused her two youngest children.

According to Mendoza, Solier was drunk and some workers noticed how she was pulling the children. It should be noted that the national interpreter denied what happened; However, theProvisional Civil Prosecutor's OfficeHe gave custody of the minors to their father.

#Magaly #Solier #recovers #possession #children #grants #divorce #due #violence