Although Magaly Medina She spends most of her time coordinating the reports that will be broadcast on her program “Magaly TV, la firme”, the host also gives space to her private life, especially her family. During the last weekend, she took advantage of her days off to meet with her loved ones and visit the place where they are building the new house that she will share with the notary Alfredo Zambrano and her pets.

Through social networks, the ATV figure boasted about the progress of the place where she will soon live with her husband, which is located in the Santiago de Surco district. In the same way, she was encouraged to publicly introduce one of her loved ones. “With my nephew, the architect, looking at the little house”he commented in a video that he uploaded to his Instagram stories.

#Magaly #shows #previews #luxurious #home #Alfredo #Zambrano #quotlooking #housequot