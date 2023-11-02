Sharp and strong. Magaly Medina He celebrated his 26 years at the head of a television channel. For this occasion, she created a special dynamic, since she stopped doing the usual interviews with artists so that now she is the protagonist of it. He journalist Paco Bazán He came to her set to ask her a series of questions about her career and the host did not hesitate to take the opportunity to defend the content she presents on ‘Magaly TV: la firma’.

YOU CAN SEE: Deyvis Orosco speaks for the first time about his ampay leaving the sauna and questions Magaly: what did she say?

What did Magaly say about her program?

Magaly Medina celebrated her 26th anniversary by remembering all the ampays she has shown in the last 2 decades, as well as the scandals and important topics she has brought to the fore. Given this, Paco Bazán asked him the controversial question: “Does it bother you when they tell you that you make trash television?”

The host seemed comfortable and denied this: “It doesn’t bother me (being told that she makes trash television).Now there are others who make more trash television, not here. Others do that, those who do not confront politicians, those who remain silent, those who are pimps of corruption.n, that is the real garbage of the country. “They don’t even have the courage (in other programs) to criticize footballers and everything that is done wrong in this country.”

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina assures that Melissa Klug will not give birth in Peru: where would it be?

What did Magaly say about the friendships she has on television?

Regarding the friendships that she has lost in recent years due to her work on television, Magaly Medina maintained that it does not affect her, since she prioritizes her work. Likewise, she explained that the people who distanced themselves from her are because they were never real friends of hers.

“Losing friends has never hurt me. I believe that the friends you lose are because they have never been real. I have valued my family environment the most, they are the pillar of my peace of mind. I value that more, I am more interested in my work, if I have to leave people along the way, I don’t care,” she explained.

#Magaly #rules #making #trash #television #program #quotNot #pimps