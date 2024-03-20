Gisela Valcárcel, a renowned figure on Peruvian television, recently found himself in an unfortunate situation that has shocked his followers and the general public. The driver was the victim of a robbery in broad daylight in the San Isidro district, a fact that has generated a wide impact on social networks and the media. This incident became even more public when Magaly Medina, a well-known journalist and presenter, revealed on her program images of her captured by a security camera, which showed the precise moment in which Valcárcel was stripped of her cell phone.

Valcárcel's indignation was immediate, as, through his official Instagram account, he denounced the incident and criticized the response of local authorities to crime.

This is how Gisela Valcárcel was robbed in San Isidro

On Tuesday, March 19, Gisela Valcárcel experienced one of the most bitter moments when she was intercepted by a motorized criminal. According to the images released by Magaly Medina, the presenter was walking calmly down a street in the district when, suddenly, an individual on a motorcycle approached at a dangerously short distance and snatched the phone from her hands. The speed and surprise of the assault left Valcárcel without the ability to react, a fact that now forms part of the visual evidence of the growing insecurity problem that affects the capital.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say after her cell phone was stolen?

Visibly affected, the 'Señorito' He took to social media to express his frustration and fear after the event. In an Instagram story, Valcárcel recounted the experience and openly criticized the Municipality of San Isidro for what he considers a serious failure in security measures, especially considering the high taxes paid by area residents. “Municipality of San Isidro, a district as unsafe as most in Lima and throughout Peru. Today, my cell phone was stolen while I was walking.”lamented the presenter.

Gisela Valcárcel confirmed that her cell phone was stolen through an Instagram story. Photo: Instagram/Gisela Valcárcel

What measure did Gisela Valcárcel take after being robbed?

Despite the bad moment, Gisela Valcárcel He demonstrated determination and acuity by acting immediately. Using technology to her advantage, the driver followed the GPS signal of her stolen phone and managed to locate the possible position of the thief. She posted on her social media a map pointing out the exact location indicated by the device, an action that not only shows her attempt to recover her property, but also serves as a wake-up call about the effectiveness of such tools in robbery situations.