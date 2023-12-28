This Thursday, December 28, the death of the well-known Peruvian singer, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, was announced. Many artists and characters from the national entertainment scene They have shown their regret through their social networks, in which they have left various messages dedicated to the remembered interpreter of 'One wine, one beer'. It is so Magaly Medina He also joined the expressions of regret for the death of the 54-year-old Peruvian rock icon; In addition, he said that he had planned to meet with the artist.

What is known about the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

According to the National Police report, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died at his residence in Miraflores, due to cardiac arrest. The renowned performer of hits like 'When you think about coming back' He suffered from a degenerative disease known as muscular atrophywhich separated him from his artistic career and affected his motor skills.

The remembered leader of the band Arena Hash was only accompanied by his son, as the other members of his family were traveling in Segovia, Spain, as Cynthia Martinezthe musician's wife, had shared it on her social networks.

What did Magaly Medina say after the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

The cwell-known television presenter He published a video of a time when Pedro Suárez-Vértiz visited his program. It is so Magaly Medina He said goodbye to the national artist with an extensive and heartfelt message. She states that, although he was not her friend, she had great affection and respect for him. Likewise, the 'Magpie' expressed her sadness because she will no longer be able to see the leader of Arena Hash, even though she had planned a meeting with him and his wife.

“Today I have a lump in my throat and my heart breaks when I think that he left without us seeing each other again. I had arranged to meet Cinthya (the singer's wife) who was going to visit him with Luciana Olivares, a friend we shared and who always transmitted her loving messages to me. That can no longer be. He left and left us orphans of his music, his voice and his words. Rest Pedrito, I hug you to heaven“he wrote on Instagram.

What was the last song that Pedro Suárez-Vértiz wrote?

The last topic of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz was 'Love, I lost faith in you', which was released in October 2023, thanks to artificial intelligence, since the illness he suffered did not allow him to speak. Part of the lyrics mention: “Love, I lost faith in you. I can't go back with you, I love you like no one else ever. I'm sorry, I can't go back. I never imagined it, you told me 'I've changed', I didn't pay attention to it.” to my friends and they saw how I cried.



