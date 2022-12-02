He spoke loud and clear. Magaly Medina He did not tolerate that the makeup artist Carlos Cacho affirmed that he trained Tilsa Lozano for the interview he did when he was hosting a program in Latina. Therefore, after 7 years, he revealed the conditions that the channel imposed on him so that this meeting could take place. Among the clauses was that “Urraca” could not speak to her about the controversial affair she had with soccer player Juan Manuel “Loco” Vargas or about the relationship that she had with Miguel Hidalgo at that time.

“I said: ‘If we have paid him, why isn’t Tilsa Lozano going to respond?’ She was paid super well. Until now I have all the documents and what she was paid. When I started to ask him questions (about Vargas), Ney Guerrero would appear next to me and tell me ‘he’s going to go’. There were important clauses, I could not get out of that script that they had given me ”, Medina commented on his program “Magaly TV, the firm”.