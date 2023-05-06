Magaly Medina He began his program this May 5 by commenting on the advance he presented on the new scandal of Jean Deza, who appears in images screaming outside the house of his ex-partner Gabriela Alava. He asked that some of her belongings be returned to him. But what surprised him is that “Urraca” revealed that the footballer called the popular “gossip phone” to report what was happening outside his ex-girlfriend’s house.

“It seems that he cares more about fighting with his ex-partners than about playing soccer (…). He went to Gabriela Alava’s house, but he did it in a rather loud way. He even—something that seemed unusual to me—called the ‘gossipphone’ for us to go. That’s why we have the images, because there was even a police chase“he said live.

