In the month of June, Latin TV premiered its new program ‘In your defense’, hosted by the psychologist Lizbeth Cueva. Undoubtedly, the first episode of this TV space surprised more than one after showing a fight between two impersonators of Spiderman and Venom. After that, other cases were announced that, apparently, failed to convince viewers. This low rating, reflected in the rating points, would have caused the channel’s high command to decide to take this new legal format off the air.

This Thursday, July 20, Magaly Medina announced that ‘In your defense’ will no longer be broadcast through the Latina signal. “His program only goes until tomorrow. Latina lifts this TV space. It has only been broadcast for a month. How are they going to put Spiderman! (…) How is it possible that they confront such serious professionals with such ridiculous cases! (…) They disrespect them! (…) It failed,” said the popular ‘Magpie’.

