Magaly Medina She caused surprise among her viewers after speaking on her program, broadcast on Monday, November 27, about the situation that her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, is going through. Although the TV host’s spouse has always preferred to stay away from the cameras, the popular ‘Urraca’ was encouraged to name him after astrologer Rosa María Cifuentes gave her a warning about him. In that sense, the presenter maintained that the notary has been victim of extortionists a few weeks ago and they ask him for money. In this note, he knows all the details.

What happened to Magaly Medina’s husband, Alfredo Zambrano?

Last Monday, November 27, Magaly Medina She took advantage of her program to reveal that her husband, Alfredo Zambranowas extorted a few weeks ago and they demanded money from him to delete his Prosecutor’s Office files.

Along those lines, the popular ‘Urraca’ said that they have forged Alfredo Zambrano’s signature and that there are several prosecutor’s offices trying to involve him with criminal gangs and land for the purchase of stolen cars. “They are aiming their aim at my husband (…) But he who does not owe it does not fear it”he added.

What did Magaly Medina say about Alfredo Zambrano’s divorce rumors?

Magaly Medina He was encouraged to open a question box on his Instagram account to interact with his followers. One of the questions they asked the ‘Urraca’ was about an alleged marital crisis that she was experiencing with Alfredo Zambrano. In this regard, the ATV figure had a forceful response.

“Until now I don’t understand where these types of rumors come from, which have no truth at all. “My husband and I are happy and about to celebrate our seventh wedding anniversary, on December 9,” wrote.