Magaly Medina He exposed Luiggy Yarasca, Flor Polo’s new partner, on his program, who was arrested on different occasions for committing crimes. For this reason, the cameras of the ‘Urraca’ program approached the daughter of Susy Díaz to consult her about said complaints. Likewise, the ATV presenter took the opportunity to send a warning to Néstor Villanueva’s ex-partner about the man she has noticed.

What did Magaly Medina say to Flor Polo?

True to his style Magaly he went to ‘Florcita’ to tell her that he would be repeating the same pattern when choosing his partners. The daughter of Augusto Polo Campos said she was in a relationship with Luiggi Yarasca, who would be a businessman. For Medina, this does not give her a good feeling and for them she decided to expose the new suitor.

“Oh, well, better, Flor, as we love to puncture balloons (…). Later we do not want to tell you ‘we told you, we warned you’, because sometimes some people tend to continue attracting the same type of man into their lives , the same lazy, the one who sells himself as a successful businessman, but who at the hour of the hour ends up not being what he says, “said the presenter.

What complaints does Flor Polo’s new boyfriend have?

According to the program “Magaly TV, the firm“, Luiggi Yarasca has several complaints. “We have found some complaints against him, about a car that crashed and he did not want to declare to the authority, it caused him problems. We have drug addiction complaints here (documents)“The reporter told him.

“Don’t talk to me about anything, about any of those things. I have nothing to do. Excuse me, friend, I trust him“Flor Polo Díaz responded evasively before the ATV cameras.

