The recent audios of the president of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, have been the subject of comments by the renowned presenter Magaly Medina. In her program, the popular 'Urraca' expressed her opinion on the content of the controversial records by comparing the situation with the attitude demonstrated by Christian Domínguez, who was also involved in an infidelity scandal recently. On the other hand, Medina affirmed that the prime minister's actions are “a sample of lack of integrity at the highest level of the State.”

What did Magaly Medina say about the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola?

Magaly Medina took several minutes of her program to refer to the scandal unleashed after the publication of audios between Alberto Otárola and Yaziré Pinedo, in which great closeness is evident, in addition to the promise of lucrative jobs in the State.

The 'Magpie' He emphasized that, although the audios would have been recorded in 2021 and not recently, they reveal aspects of the morality of an individual who occupies a position of power in the Government. Furthermore, he revealed that the president of the Council of Ministers is a married man, which adds an additional dimension to the controversy.

“Who has not heard the audios of the premier? Everyone has heard them, today everyone is debating them. The truth is that listening to those audios, in the world of politics and the highest power of the State… I have sense that I was making a note about the 'Domínguez' of showbiz. So many cumbiamberos and cheaters that we have heard in audios and videos, making a person fall in love and gilear… Regardless of the fact that the audios were made in 2021 or in 2023, this man is married and those audios speak of the moral character of a man who has reached a high position in the Executive Branch.”said Medina.

Did Magaly Medina compare Alberto Otárola with Christian Domínguez?

At one point in her program, Magaly pointed out that Alberto Otárola's behavior reminded her of Christian Domínguez and that they were talking about the “moral character” of the head of the PCM.

“In the morning I told my reporters that this is comparable to Domínguez, saving the distance, because Domínguez and the whole bunch of cheaters of whom we listen to audios and read chats. It speaks of the moral character of the people we have in politics. Cheating people, cheaters are everywhere, so don't come and say that it's only in showbiz… This man is married, 2021 or 2023, he was married. And this girl has acknowledged that she had a relationship with the now premier, 2021 or 2023 is the same, it is the same as deception, the same is a lie and that speaks volumes, it should be a question that we should all take into account. It is like putting Domínguez as premier, bridging the gap. The moral character and ethics can be seen in how “You lie. If you are capable of deceiving like that, you are capable of anything,” said the ATV presenter.

Who is Yaziré Pinedo, the 25-year-old girl who was linked to Alberto Otárola?

Yaziré Pinedo Vásquez, a 25-year-old woman with training in Administration, has been linked to various political figures such as Alberto Otárola, Nicanor Boluarte, Martín Vizcarra and César Figueredo, who was the former president's right-hand man.

On March 3, Pinedo's name was highlighted in the media due to a 'Panorama' report that suggested that she may have been hired irregularly in the State, thanks to the influence of the head of the PCM, Alberto Otárola. According to the journalistic report, after a month of visiting the senior government official, Dina Boluarte, Pinedo received two service orders for a total of S/53,000 in the Ministry of Defense, where Alberto Otárola served as the highest authority. The first order was for S/18,000 in February 2023, followed by another for S/35,000 on May 3.

What did Yaziré Pinedo say about Alberto Otárola?

Yaziré Pinedo He made an appearance on Canal N to affirm that the audio released by Panorama is “false and re-edited.” In addition, he suggested that this is a “plot” planned by César Figueredo, Nicanor Boluarte and former president Martín Vizcarra. Pinedo claimed to have had a WhatsApp conversation in October 2023 with Figueredo, where he explained that Vizcarra and Nicanor Boluarte were seeking to remove the prime minister so that the president's brother “put his own supporters in power.” He also denied that the prime minister had given him a job in the Ministry of Defence.

“I recognize my voice, I recognize the voice of the LordAlberto Otarola. What I do not accept is that they say that this audio is current, as if he had given me work. First, I must say that it is a fake audio, it is re-edited and it is actually a 15-minute video. It was recorded in January 2021″, he stated.

