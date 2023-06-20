Magaly Medina spoke, in her program this Monday, June 19, about her trip to Cusco, where she was seen with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, as well as Sheyla Rojas and her boyfriend, Sir Winston. After that, some users criticized “Urraca” because on several occasions in the past she questioned the former reality girl. However, after explaining that she traveled with the popular couple due to the proximity of the well-known notary and the Mexican businessman, she did not hesitate to tell some details of what happened on her journey through the Peruvian mountains.

“Since I’m still a journalist, I’m going to tell you everything I could see firsthand during the trip. What I saw is that Sir Winston is really very much in love with Sheyla. That relationship has been consolidated. I see it very temperate. He gives her all his tastes“, was part of what he revealed in his program.

