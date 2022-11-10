This Wednesday, November 9, Magaly Medina He used the first minutes of his program to respond to Jessica Newton after she asked her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano, to support her. As you remember, the organizer of Miss Peru gave these statements after the presenter revealed that Deyvis Orosco spent 11 hours in a sauna.

“It seems that Jessica Newton, my ex-friend, thinks that the best defense is offense” he said at the beginning.

Magaly Medina’s response

Magaly Medina made it very clear to Jessica Newton that she has no need to follow in her husband’s footsteps, since there are always those who are looking out for him and that these people are, above all, his enemies.

“Jessica I don’t know if she’s aware, but I think she does know that I have so many enemies, who are watching every step my husband takes, man cannot be more careful, more guarded …”, he asserted.

In this sense, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” added: “The day I start following a husband of mine is that I must be very insane or bad in the head, the day my husband does something I will know in the first minute and because the general public that now has a cell phone in their hand and when they see it in a warehouse or in the middle of the dance floor they are recording it… they have no private life. Don’t worry, there are dozens of people following him ”.

What did Jessica Newton say about Alfredo Zambrano?

In conversation with the cameras of “Love and Fire”, Jessica Newton stated the following “What they do or don’t do, I’m not interested. They would have more fun if they followed Alfredo (Zambrano).”

At that time, the former Miss Peru also pointed out that she did not intend to get between her daughter, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid, and Deyvis Orosco, since the relationships are two.