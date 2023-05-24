It was pronounced! Magaly Medina He broke his silence and spoke about the lawsuit that Jefferson Farfán filed against him for violation of his privacy. As recalled, the host broadcast some images of the soccer player in an open signal in 2019, in which he enjoys a party in his apartment with Yahaira Plasencia. At the beginning of 2020, the former player of Lima Alliance decided to take legal action against the ‘Urraca’. In this regard, after several years of investigation, the final sentence will be known during a public hearing that will take place on May 30.

What did Magaly say about the accusation of recording the ‘Foquita’ with a drone?

In statements to a local media, Magaly Medina assured that she did not violate the privacy of jefferson farfan and that his ‘magpies’ were positioned outdoors. “He throws a party for her and her entire orchestra on her terrace with the windows open and you can see everything“, reiterated the host of” Magaly TV, the firm.

Jefferson Farfán decided to sue the presenter Magaly Medina. Photo: composition La República/Jazmín Ceras

He ruled out having used flying devices to capture the ex-soccer player with the sauce boat. “At that time he was with Yahaira, but he didn’t want anyone to find out and his lawyer sued me for that nonsense“, said the communicator. He assured that he showed evidence and put on a tray which camera he used for said ampay.

If Magaly is sentenced, will she appeal?

The figure of ATV was consulted if he will appeal in case the judge gives him a sentence. “He accuses me of breaking into his house like a thief to steal, when what was seen with the naked eye was recorded,” said Medina, comparing the way in which he recorded “Foquita” and his recent disclosure of “Cuto” Guadalupe’s wife.

“He is no longer with Yahaira, the pandemic happened to us. The level of fixation that some players have with my program and with me seems amazing to me,” added the television presenter to Trome.

Magaly Medina was denounced by Jefferson Farfán. Photo: Composition/LR

How much does Jefferson Farfán ask Magaly Medina?

Magaly Medina He commented that the “Foquita” would be asking him for 5 million soles after broadcasting the images with Yahaira Plasencia in an open signal. “He and his mother are asking me for a conciliation and the lawyers are already seeing how they are going to defend me,” said the presenter.

“This is a preparation to sue me for money, I’m going to defend myself anyway, because, what damage and harm could I have done by saying something that they know to be true,” he sentenced.



