On the afternoon of this May 29, Jefferson Farfán used his social networks to publish an extensive statement in which he denounced that Magaly Medina carried out delaying maneuvers in the case that both are handling. This after the judge in charge of her case was removed in the last hours. The former player regretted that, due to this surprising change, the sentence scheduled for this Tuesday the 30th had to be postponed.

What did Magaly Medina reply to Jefferson Farfán?

As expected, Magaly Medina took several minutes from her last program to respond to Jefferson Farfán’s pronouncement. During this time, the host denied the former player, who assured that the presenter would be putting pressure on the Judiciary to take advantage.

“To begin with, I have no interference in the Judiciary and, like him, I am a media person. And every time he makes one of these statements, all the newspapers and programs bounce it. So, here it is not that I am not exercising any type of power that I do not have, I am not using my screen to exert pressure, ”he indicated.

What did Magaly say after Farfán visited the judge?

Of course, Magaly Medina strongly criticized that Jefferson Farfán has spoken personally with the new judge in charge of his case to make a personal request. The presenter assured that, despite all the trials that she has led, she never spoke with any authority.

“Like him, who has gone to visit the new judge to tell her to pass sentence. Who is he to tell an authority of the Judiciary what he has to do? In all the years, I have never gone to a judge’s office or requested a private hearing,” he said.

