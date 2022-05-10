He can’t with his genius! Magaly Medina He commented on the gifts that some entertainment figures have received for Mother’s Day, therefore, true to his style, he referred to the gift that Rafael Fernández gave to Karla Tarazona.

As is known, the driver of “D’ Mañana” was surprised by her husband, who gave her a tremendous truck that left everyone speechless. However, the ATV presenter did not overlook a detail and reminded her that the first car she received from the famous ‘king of eggs’ was second class.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona to Gisela: “I also believe in God, but actions say more than words”

Magaly Medina trolls Karla Tarazona for a gift she previously received

Upon learning about the luxurious gift that Karla Tarazona received for Mother’s Day, Magaly Medina refreshed her memory. “Her husband of hers, the king of eggs, bought her a new car, but what he did not know is that the previous car was second-hand, no, it is not worth it that way,” she revealed.

“How are they going to give you a second-hand car. Isn’t your husband a millionaire? How is he going to give you a second-hand car? Now, this time, is it new or second hand? Oh, no well Karla. I would be embarrassed to show such a gift. I give it back” he added.

This is how Karla Tarazona reacted when she received a car for Mother’s Day

He was shocked! Karla Tarazona received a luxurious surprise from her husband for Mother’s Day. The businessman gave her an expensive truck that left the driver of “D ‘mañana” speechless.

“He thought I had forgotten everything, I even made him wear pajamas,” Rafael Fernández joked.

Karla Tarazona dedicates an emotional greeting for Mother’s Day

After being spoiled by her husband and children on Mother’s Day, Karla Tarazona dedicated an emotional greeting on this special date for many women.

“Today I greet everyone without exception. To my mother, who I still have by my side, thank you for so much patience. Today that I am a mother, I understand so many things (…) God gave me the happiness of having three, who will be my companions, and although sometimes they give me green gray hair, they know that mommy will always be there to support them, love them and also, incidentally, to pull their ears if they need it,” he wrote in his Instagram post.