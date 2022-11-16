Magaly Medina He took a few minutes from his show program to comment on what many female figures in Peruvian entertainment have recently done: freeze their eggs. In this way, she remembered the time when she became a very young mother and had to put her profession aside to dedicate herself to her son.

“They are told by a woman like me, who at 19 got pregnant and then I interrupted my career, I interrupted the achievement of my dreams for many years. So I think that what these women are doing is something reasonable,” she said in front of the cameras.