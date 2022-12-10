Magaly Medina Y Alfredo Zambrano They are one of the most acclaimed and criticized couples in show business. Throughout their several years of romance, the duo of lovebirds have managed to cope with multiple differences and problems, as well as scandals that each one has starred in at the time. One of the most commented was the alleged romance between Giuliana Rengifo and the notary when he was separated from Medina.

However, against all odds and to the chagrin of several of their detractors, they continue to shout their love to the four winds and this Friday, December 9, was no exception, as the couple turned six years since they got married in 2016. .

Magaly’s romantic message to Alfredo Zambrano for his sixth anniversary

The ATV figure was the one who was in charge of remembering the special date with a short video that he prepared, compiling some of the most entertaining and picturesque moments of his relationship with Zambrano. But that was not all, she also attached a romantic message to accompany the audiovisual material.

This is how the driver remembered the date she first went out with the notary. “ On a day like today, six years ago, we decided that we wanted to walk through life, hand in hand. Who would have thought, 11 years ago, when we had our first date, that on that day our fate was sealed forever. . Happy anniversary, my husband!”, read in the message of the ‘Urraca’.

The tender surprise of Alfredo Zambrano to Magaly on her 6th anniversary

The notary was not far behind. Magaly Medina shared, through her states on her Instagram, a video in which she showed a colorful bouquet of flowers that her husband Alfredo Zambrano sent her. “My life, happy sixth anniversary”, she read on the dedication card that came with the present.

The presenter was quick to thank him for the tender detail. “Thank you my heaven. Happy anniversary,” she wrote.