A few hours from Christmas, the host Magaly Medina published a video on her social networks, in which she addresses her thousands of followers with a thoughtful message for this special date. The ATV figure offered a few words and emphasized the importance of family unity at this time and, inevitably, remembered her father, since this year will be the first time they spend Christmas Eve without him. In this note, we show you the heartfelt words of the popular 'Urraca'.

Did Magaly Medina remember her father?

On the afternoon of December 24, journalist Magaly Medina shared an emotional message for Christmas. She revealed that this is one of her favorite dates of the year; However, for her and her family, this year will be very different, since her father Luis Medina will no longer be physically present.

“Christmas is that: it is having the people you love by your side, being able to hug them regardless of giving them gifts, having champagne or not having a turkey on the table. Christmas is more than that. This year, we are not going to be as happy as we used to be, because this year we have the great absence of our father who will not be with us this Christmas“, he says in part of his publication.

Will Magaly Medina not spend Christmas with her son?

Although the ATV host herself stated that this is a date on which her family always gets together, she revealed that, on this occasion, her son Gianmarco Mendoza Medina He won't be with her during Christmas. The controversial showbiz figure explained the important reason.

Magaly Medina will welcome her son Gianmarco at the end of January 2024. Photo: composition LR/Instagram Magaly Medina/diffusion

“My son is not coming, but he will come at the end of January for some administrative procedures. He is doing his visa extension in England. Spend Christmas with friends in the Netherlands”, he said in statements to Infobae.

